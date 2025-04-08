Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of EPC stock opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $41.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

