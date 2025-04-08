Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,314 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $31,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,089,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $323,046.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,186.09. The trade was a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $63.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EFSC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

