Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,278 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 590,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 276,534 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 679.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after buying an additional 232,015 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,162,000 after buying an additional 98,227 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 94,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 261,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 91,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ethan Allen Interiors

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $286,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,360,116.35. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $846,400 in the last quarter. 10.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 1.4 %

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

