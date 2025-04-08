Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 106057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Evotec Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Evotec by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,634,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 602,858 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evotec by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 229,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Evotec by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Evotec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Evotec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women’s health.

