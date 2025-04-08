Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covea Finance grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 101,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 962,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,495 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

NYSE FNV opened at $145.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.81. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $112.70 and a 52-week high of $161.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.