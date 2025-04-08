Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Holdings Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,090 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 167,096 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.07% of Franklin Resources worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 561.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,937 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $27.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 196.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

