Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,166 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,893,000 after purchasing an additional 78,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after acquiring an additional 74,542 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 419,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,913,000 after purchasing an additional 27,610 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Frontdoor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 399,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,858,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $17,465,000.

Shares of FTDR opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.12. Frontdoor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTDR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

