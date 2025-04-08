GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,860 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of GATX worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in GATX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in GATX by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GATX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX stock opened at $142.24 on Tuesday. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $122.00 and a 52 week high of $168.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.00.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. GATX’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

In related news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $786,384.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,578.19. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $48,895.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,006.06. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

