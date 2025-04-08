Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,935 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,122,000 after buying an additional 15,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,390,000 after purchasing an additional 56,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 276,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.01. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $302.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

