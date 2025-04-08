Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Stock Position Lifted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBTC. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.94. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $86.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.59.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

