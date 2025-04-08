Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $11,020.05 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 1,215 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $11,020.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,093,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,834.22. This represents a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hagerty Stock Performance

NYSE HGTY opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 0.88. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in Hagerty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 3,108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hagerty by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 494,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,068 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hagerty by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth about $9,201,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Hagerty by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

