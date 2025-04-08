Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 963,451 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 389,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after acquiring an additional 74,173 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 75,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 23,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $98,901.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,126,499.68. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $281,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,799.30. The trade was a 11.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $1,286,568. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. The business had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

