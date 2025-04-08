Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 458,435 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 83,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 35,464 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 15,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,404,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,557,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on HASI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Shares of HASI opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $36.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a current ratio of 11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 106.33%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

