Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Holdings Cut by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Henry Schein by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 587,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,684,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 77,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,301,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HSIC. Bank of America raised shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $82.49. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. This represents a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,251.20. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

