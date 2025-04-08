Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Irene Becklund Sells 2,203 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Irene Becklund sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $63,402.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,441.46. This trade represents a 21.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 6.6 %

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.11. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HIMS. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 91.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,626,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,221,000 after purchasing an additional 206,078 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 34.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,444,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,446,000 after buying an additional 883,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

