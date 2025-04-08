Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,718 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Huntsman by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Stock Performance

NYSE HUN opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.85. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $25.98.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

