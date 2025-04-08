IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.65), with a volume of 48220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.66).
IG Design Group Stock Up 3.9 %
The firm has a market cap of £52.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 58.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 104.98.
IG Design Group Company Profile
Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.
