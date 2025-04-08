Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 627.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 101.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 6.15%. Analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

IRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 10,000 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 873,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,524,071.65. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

