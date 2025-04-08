Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Position Lowered by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $2,775,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of PJAN stock opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.49. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $43.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.96.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

