Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells $86,175.97 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $86,175.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,935,148.21. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $71.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $242.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.
