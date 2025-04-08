Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells $86,175.97 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $86,175.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,935,148.21. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $71.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $242.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Alarm.com by 291.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALRM

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.