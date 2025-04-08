Insider Selling: BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Insider Sells $435,290.03 in Stock

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) insider Ethan Ngo sold 21,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $435,290.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,900.72. This represents a 7.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BKV Stock Down 3.4 %

BKV opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. BKV Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.71.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $119.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BKV Corporation will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKV. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in BKV in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BKV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BKV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BKV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BKV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,728,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on BKV from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of BKV from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BKV from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BKV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

