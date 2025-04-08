Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $6,693,242.56 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 112,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $6,693,242.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 857,250 shares in the company, valued at $50,809,207.50. The trade was a 11.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intapp alerts:

On Monday, March 10th, Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,143,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $1,237,000.00.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -180.34 and a beta of 0.82. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $77.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intapp by 17.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,222,000 after acquiring an additional 57,497 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Intapp by 7.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intapp in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth about $2,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTA. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intapp

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.