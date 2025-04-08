Insider Selling: Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC) CFO Sells $477,517.50 in Stock

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Joseph Hoff sold 83,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $477,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,582.50. This represents a 18.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Unusual Machines Stock Down 11.3 %

Shares of Unusual Machines stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. Unusual Machines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $23.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of Unusual Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Unusual Machines in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unusual Machines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Unusual Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unusual Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unusual Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unusual Machines in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unusual Machines during the fourth quarter worth $242,000.

Unusual Machines Company Profile

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022.

