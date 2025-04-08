International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,553 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.13% of International Game Technology worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 180.1% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 19,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on International Game Technology from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

International Game Technology Price Performance

NYSE IGT opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.66. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.36.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.84 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.17%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

About International Game Technology

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.