Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.45 and last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 1068217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0687 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,628.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 470,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,130,000 after acquiring an additional 442,938 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 836,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,663,000 after purchasing an additional 63,174 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,072,000 after purchasing an additional 425,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 432,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the period.

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

