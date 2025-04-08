Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.45 and last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 1068217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.
Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 3.5 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67.
Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0687 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
