Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,257,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,479,000 after purchasing an additional 128,622 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9,843.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,864,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,562,000 after buying an additional 6,795,792 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,478,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,656,000 after buying an additional 92,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,249,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $6,900,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 172,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $15,759,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,402 shares in the company, valued at $21,681,924.66. The trade was a 42.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,973 shares of company stock worth $29,370,872. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:IRM opened at $77.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average of $106.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 514.75%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.