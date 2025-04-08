ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 227.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in ITT by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in ITT by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in ITT by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on ITT in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.29.

ITT Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ITT opened at $113.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.49. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.64 and a 12 month high of $161.13.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

