J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after acquiring an additional 28,296 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,944,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $132.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $200.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.96.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.55.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,282.74. This represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $771,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,541.83. The trade was a 15.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

