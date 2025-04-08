Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.9 %

JKHY stock opened at $169.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.45.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

