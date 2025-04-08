Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $169.36 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.45.

Read Our Latest Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.