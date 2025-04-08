Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 904.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 174,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 89,798 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 14,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,266,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,047,000 after acquiring an additional 153,326 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $591,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,852.68. The trade was a 7.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of JXN opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.19 and a 200-day moving average of $92.63. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

