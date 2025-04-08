Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Mindset Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Jamf

In other news, insider Beth Tschida sold 88,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $1,187,215.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 487,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,019.70. This represents a 15.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $52,365.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,058.27. The trade was a 9.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,618 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,105 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Jamf Trading Down 3.4 %

JAMF opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. Jamf Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

