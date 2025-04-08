Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 223.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 305,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,402,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $7,099,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE JLL opened at $213.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.82. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $171.45 and a fifty-two week high of $288.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

