Joseph Group Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,384,000 after acquiring an additional 337,031 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 278,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,257,000 after purchasing an additional 27,952 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 55,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,150,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 18,907,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,813,000 after buying an additional 84,399 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $146.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.82. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,195.20. This represents a 6.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,089,470 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.13.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

