Joseph Sanborn Sells 1,063 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $27,946.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,121,040.85. This trade represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Joseph Sanborn sold 744 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $16,524.24.

On Monday, January 6th, Joseph Sanborn sold 1,192 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $23,887.68.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $755.56 million, a PE ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $30.03.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $147.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in EverQuote by 19.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

