KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in KBR were worth $32,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $47,022,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $1,131,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in KBR by 14.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,416,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,876,000 after acquiring an additional 305,889 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in KBR by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBR opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.64.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on KBR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $961,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,134.47. This represents a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

