Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $9,399,243.49 in Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $9,399,243.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,274,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,929,777.93. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of K opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day moving average is $81.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $83.22.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Kellanova by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 91.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 196,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after acquiring an additional 93,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,725,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,489,000 after acquiring an additional 731,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 65.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.96.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

