Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Kemper worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kemper by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,136,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,868,000 after purchasing an additional 79,622 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,363,000 after buying an additional 574,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,933,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kemper by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,080,000 after buying an additional 28,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,252,000 after acquiring an additional 28,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMPR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Kemper Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE KMPR opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $53.57 and a twelve month high of $73.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 26.07%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Stories

