Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 10629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

Keppel Trading Down 10.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Keppel Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.22.

About Keppel

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

