KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires Shares of 24,900 Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:MODG opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.93. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $16.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $924.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MODG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.91.

Get Our Latest Report on MODG

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.