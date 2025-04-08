KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys New Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE JBI opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. Janus International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $963.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

