KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys New Stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 29,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 3,075.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ready Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ready Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

In other Ready Capital news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 10,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,640. This represents a 3.23 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

