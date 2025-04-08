KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $194,000 in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Artivion by 210.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Artivion by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Artivion in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Artivion during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artivion during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 42,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $1,151,280.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 663,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,130,617.42. This represents a 5.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 18,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $425,452.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,184 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,514.24. This trade represents a 8.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Artivion stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Artivion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.36 and a 52-week high of $32.33. The company has a market capitalization of $969.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1,152.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AORT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Artivion from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Artivion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Artivion Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

