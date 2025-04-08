KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $204,000 in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vimeo by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vimeo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vimeo by 5,662.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMEO. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Vimeo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

VMEO stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 2.17.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $103.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

