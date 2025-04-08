KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $211,000 in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $873.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $13.15.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 70.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRKL

Brookline Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.