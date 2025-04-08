KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $219,000 in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNDX. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $947.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Keith A. Goldan sold 3,777 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $58,543.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,563. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Gallagher sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $71,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,972.50. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,683 shares of company stock valued at $336,087. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.