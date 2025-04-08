KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $207,000 Investment in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arcus Biosciences

In other Arcus Biosciences news, Director Yasunori Kaneko bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $201,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,704. This trade represents a 238.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen purchased 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $201,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,554,160 shares in the company, valued at $26,001,348.80. The trade was a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.54. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $18.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.38 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

