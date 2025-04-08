KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $208,000 Investment in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNA. Quarry LP acquired a new position in CareDx in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CareDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $982.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.18. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $34.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $1.46. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.70% and a negative net margin of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $86.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on CareDx from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CareDx

CareDx Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.