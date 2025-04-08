KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $232,000 Investment in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NN. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at NextNav
In other news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $64,405.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 857,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,634,995.44. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $44,896.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,131. The trade was a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,705 shares of company stock valued at $816,495 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
NextNav Trading Up 3.4 %
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,732.92% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NextNav Profile
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
Read More
