KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $232,000 Investment in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NN. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextNav

In other news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $64,405.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 857,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,634,995.44. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $44,896.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,131. The trade was a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,705 shares of company stock valued at $816,495 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NN opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. NextNav Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,732.92% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextNav Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

