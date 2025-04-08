KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $241,000 Investment in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

AIV opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.11 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 119.76% and a negative return on equity of 68.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

